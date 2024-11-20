How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21 Published 8:18 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Thursday’s college basketball slate includes three games with a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Baylor Bears playing the St. John’s Red Storm.

Today’s Top 25 Games

UNC Greensboro Spartans at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

No. 13 Baylor Bears at No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

