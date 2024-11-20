How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21

Published 8:18 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 21

Thursday’s college basketball slate includes three games with a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Baylor Bears playing the St. John’s Red Storm.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

UNC Greensboro Spartans at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Baylor Bears at No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at Virginia Cavaliers

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 20

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 20

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20

NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup