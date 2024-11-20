How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of four games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that has a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Southern Jaguars at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Merrimack Warriors at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Long Beach State Beach at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

