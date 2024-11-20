How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20
Published 12:17 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of four games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that has a ranked team on the court.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Southern Jaguars at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Merrimack Warriors at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Long Beach State Beach at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MyNetworkTV
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
