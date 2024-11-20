How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Incarnate Word Cardinals at No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at No. 20 NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Morehead State Eagles at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Belmont Bruins at No. 14 Duke Blue Devils

