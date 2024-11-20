How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21 Published 9:18 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball schedule.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Incarnate Word Cardinals at No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at No. 20 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Morehead State Eagles at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Belmont Bruins at No. 14 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.