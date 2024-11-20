Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus is -11, in 17:35 per game on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.
- In eight of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has put up a point in eight games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
- The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.
- The Kraken have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Kraken
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|19
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
