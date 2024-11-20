Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus is -11, in 17:35 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.
  • In eight of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in eight games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
  • The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.
  • The Kraken have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle
19 Games 1
10 Points 0
3 Goals 0
7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game - November 20

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup