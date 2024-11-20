Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20 Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus is -11, in 17:35 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

In eight of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has put up a point in eight games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.

The Kraken have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 1 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

