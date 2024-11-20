NFL Week 12 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024
In a Week 12 NFL slate that includes plenty of exciting contests, the Arizona Cardinals versus the Seattle Seahawks is a game to watch.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of Week 12’s NFL action.
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
How to Watch Week 12 NFL Games
Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.