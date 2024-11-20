Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20 Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 25:22 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.

He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 14 points in all.

Josi has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.

He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 19 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in nine games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken rank 12th in goals against, allowing 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.

The team’s -1 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Kraken are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 1 14 Points 0 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

