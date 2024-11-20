Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 19 games, O’Reilly has averaged 19:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -6.
- O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, with 11 points in total.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 19 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 10 games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken have conceded 55 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.
- The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.
- The Kraken have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Kraken
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|19
|Games
|1
|11
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.