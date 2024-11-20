Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20 Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 19 games, O’Reilly has averaged 19:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -6.

O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, with 11 points in total.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 19 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 10 games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken have conceded 55 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.

The Kraken have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 1 11 Points 1 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

