SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Among the available options on the Week 13 SEC college football slate, Texas A&M (-2.5) against Auburn is our pick for best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the UMass vs. Georgia matchup. Get even more insights and stats on those and other contests to wager on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 13 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Texas A&M -2.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas A&M by 7.8 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Alabama -13.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 18.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Louisiana Tech +21.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arkansas by 18.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Missouri -7.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 9.7 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas -20.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 22.6 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 13 SEC Total Bets
Under 55.5 – UMass vs. Georgia
- Matchup: UMass Minutemen at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 50.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 52.5 – UTEP vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 48.1 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Under 47.5 – Kentucky vs. Texas
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 44.3 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 47.5 – Alabama vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Total: 50.1 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 55.5 – Ole Miss vs. Florida
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Florida Gators
- Projected Total: 52.9 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 13 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|9-1 (5-1 SEC)
|37.0 / 11.9
|450.1 / 249.0
|Texas A&M
|8-2 (5-1 SEC)
|31.6 / 19.4
|412.4 / 344.8
|Georgia
|8-2 (6-2 SEC)
|30.6 / 18.3
|414.8 / 307.8
|Tennessee
|8-2 (5-2 SEC)
|35.5 / 14.4
|455.2 / 289.7
|Alabama
|8-2 (4-2 SEC)
|39.5 / 16.9
|438.2 / 324.7
|Ole Miss
|8-2 (4-2 SEC)
|40.7 / 12.9
|539.7 / 309.3
|South Carolina
|7-3 (5-3 SEC)
|30.6 / 18.8
|387.2 / 309.3
|Missouri
|7-3 (3-3 SEC)
|28.2 / 20.0
|385.5 / 311.6
|LSU
|6-4 (3-3 SEC)
|29.1 / 25.1
|431.5 / 364.4
|Vanderbilt
|6-4 (3-3 SEC)
|28.0 / 21.7
|331.3 / 349.1
|Arkansas
|5-5 (3-4 SEC)
|30.7 / 25.7
|458.2 / 380.2
|Florida
|5-5 (3-4 SEC)
|28.0 / 26.4
|378.9 / 400.5
|Oklahoma
|5-5 (1-5 SEC)
|25.1 / 21.9
|326.8 / 319.0
|Auburn
|4-6 (1-5 SEC)
|27.6 / 18.7
|428.5 / 304.8
|Kentucky
|4-6 (1-6 SEC)
|21.9 / 19.3
|340.5 / 321.9
|Mississippi State
|2-8 (0-6 SEC)
|27.6 / 34.4
|385.8 / 460.7
