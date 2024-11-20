Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20 Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 19 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:21 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

Stamkos has picked up at least one point in seven games, with 10 points in total.

On the power play he has five goals, plus three assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 12%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 19 opportunities).

In 19 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with three multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken have given up 55 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league action in goals against.

The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.

The Kraken have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 1 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

