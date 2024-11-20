Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 19 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:21 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
- Stamkos has picked up at least one point in seven games, with 10 points in total.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus three assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 12%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 19 opportunities).
- In 19 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with three multi-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken have given up 55 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league action in goals against.
- The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.
- The Kraken have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Kraken
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|19
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
