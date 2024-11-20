Tennessee vs. UTEP Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Nov. 23 Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) take the field against the UTEP Miners (2-8) in college football action at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. UTEP?

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. UTEP Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 44, UTEP 4

Tennessee 44, UTEP 4 Tennessee is on the moneyline, and UTEP is .

Tennessee has compiled a 6-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Volunteers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

This season, UTEP has won one out of the seven games in which it has been the underdog.

The Miners have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

Make your moneyline wager right now at BetMGM.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UTEP (+41.5)



Tennessee has four wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

This season, the Volunteers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 41.5 points or more.

UTEP owns a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

You can place your bet against the spread at BetMGM.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)

Under (52.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 52.5 points just twice this season.

This season, three of UTEP’s games have ended with a score higher than 52.5 points.

Tennessee averages 35.5 points per game against UTEP’s 19.2, amounting to 2.2 points over the contest’s over/under of 52.5.

Like that over/under recommendation? Take advantage now at BetMGM.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.0 56.6 55.3 Implied Total AVG 36.4 39.6 32.5 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 UTEP Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 49.3 52.3 Implied Total AVG 31.3 27.8 34.8 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-1 0-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.