Tennessee vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 23 Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The UTEP Miners (2-8) will look to upset the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 41.5 points. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. UTEP matchup.

Tennessee vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Tennessee is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 41.5-point favorites.

UTEP has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

