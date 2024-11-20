Tennessee vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 23

Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, and over/under - Nov. 23

The UTEP Miners (2-8) will look to upset the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 41.5 points. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. UTEP matchup.

Tennessee vs. UTEP Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline UTEP Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-41.5) 52.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Tennessee (-42.5) 53.5 Bet on this game at FanDuel
bet365 Tennessee (-41.5) 52.5 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. UTEP Betting Trends

  • Tennessee is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 41.5-point favorites.
  • UTEP has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

