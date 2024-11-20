Tennessee vs. Virginia Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 21 Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Thursday’s game that pits the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) versus the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) at Baha Mar Convention Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-56 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 21.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup against Virginia. The over/under has been set at 125.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Line: Tennessee -12.5

Tennessee -12.5 Point total: 125.5

125.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -1000, Virginia +640

Tennessee vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 78, Virginia 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Virginia

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-12.5)

Tennessee (-12.5) Pick OU: Over (125.5)

Tennessee Performance Insights

On offense, Tennessee was the 52nd-ranked squad in college basketball (78.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 55th (67.4 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Volunteers were 29th in the country in rebounds (35.9 per game) and 205th in rebounds conceded (32).

Last season Tennessee was 20th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.6 per game.

The Volunteers were 50th in the country in 3-pointers made (8.8 per game) and 156th in 3-point percentage (34.4%) last season.

Defensively, Tennessee was 190th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.4 last season. It was 36th in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.2%.

Tennessee took 41.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 32.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 58.8% of its shots, with 67.8% of its makes coming from there.

Virginia Performance Insights

Because of Virginia’s offensive struggles last season, ranking third-worst in the country with 62.9 points per game, it was forced to count on its defense, which ranked third-best in college basketball by allowing 59.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers grabbed 29.4 rebounds per game (329th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest (209th-ranked).

Virginia ranked 65th in the country with 15 dimes per game.

The Cavaliers forced 11.2 turnovers per game last season (175th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed only 7.5 turnovers per game (second-best).

The Cavaliers were 265th in the nation with 6.5 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 78th with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

Virginia surrendered 6.4 treys per game last season (62nd-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 30.5% three-point percentage (24th-best).

Of the shots attempted by Virginia last year, 67.4% of them were two-pointers (72.8% of the team’s made baskets) and 32.6% were threes (27.2%).

