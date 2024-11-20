Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, November 21
Published 6:15 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024
There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Baylor Bears versus the St. John’s Red Storm. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the article below.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Indiana 85, UNC Greensboro 61
- Projected Favorite: Indiana by 23.8 points
- Pick ATS: Indiana (-16.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Indiana-UNC Greensboro spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. No. 13 Baylor Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Baylor 76, St. John’s 75
- Projected Favorite: Baylor by 0.4 points
- Pick ATS: St. John’s (+1.5)
Bet on the St. John’s-Baylor spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 79, Virginia 55
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 23.9 points
Bet on the Virginia-Tennessee spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.