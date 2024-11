Week 12 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 8:45 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

If you’re searching for Week 12 anytime TD prop bets, you’ve come to the right place. There are 13 games on the docket this week, so there is no shortage of options to wager on. Take a look at the comprehensive list of odds below before putting any money on Roschon Johnson, who is +100 to find the end zone, or any other player to score a touchdown this week.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Top Week 12 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Roschon Johnson, Bears (+100) Week 12: Bears vs. Vikings

Bears vs. Vikings Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Roschon Johnson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM D’Andre Swift, Bears (+100) Week 12: Bears vs. Vikings

Bears vs. Vikings Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on D’Andre Swift’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Najee Harris, Steelers (+105) Week 12: Steelers vs. Browns

Steelers vs. Browns Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Najee Harris’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Justin Jefferson, Vikings (+110) Week 12: Vikings vs. Bears

Vikings vs. Bears Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 5

5 Bet on Justin Jefferson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Aaron Jones, Vikings (+130) Week 12: Vikings vs. Bears

Vikings vs. Bears Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Aaron Jones’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Nick Chubb, Browns (+155) Week 12: Browns vs. Steelers

Browns vs. Steelers Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Nick Chubb’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM George Pickens, Steelers (+220) Week 12: Steelers vs. Browns

Steelers vs. Browns Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on George Pickens’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jaylen Warren, Steelers (+260) Week 12: Steelers vs. Browns

Steelers vs. Browns Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jaylen Warren’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jordan Addison, Vikings (+280) Week 12: Vikings vs. Bears

Vikings vs. Bears Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on Jordan Addison’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jerry Jeudy, Browns (+300) Week 12: Browns vs. Steelers

Browns vs. Steelers Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Jerry Jeudy’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM D.J. Moore, Bears (+330) Week 12: Bears vs. Vikings

Bears vs. Vikings Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on D.J. Moore’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (+340) Week 12: Vikings vs. Bears

Vikings vs. Bears Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on T.J. Hockenson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Keenan Allen, Bears (+350) Week 12: Bears vs. Vikings

Bears vs. Vikings Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Keenan Allen’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Cedric Tillman, Browns (+350) Week 12: Browns vs. Steelers

Browns vs. Steelers Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on Cedric Tillman’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Rome Odunze, Bears (+360) Week 12: Bears vs. Vikings

Bears vs. Vikings Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Rome Odunze’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Email newsletter signup

Don’t wait — place your bets on this week’s NFL action now with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.