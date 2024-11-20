Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20? Published 6:29 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted five shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.

Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 0 2 17:03 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

