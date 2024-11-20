Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20? Published 6:30 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Should you wager on Gustav Nyquist to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in six of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 1 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

