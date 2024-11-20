Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20? Published 6:30 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

