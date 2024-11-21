Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, November 22
Published 7:22 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
The college basketball schedule on Friday is sure to please. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Pittsburgh Panthers playing the LSU Tigers at T-Mobile Center.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Pittsburgh -5.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. LSU Tigers
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- Computer Projection: Pittsburgh by 18.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Pittsburgh (-5.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Southern Illinois +17.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis at Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- Computer Projection: Florida by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida (-17.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
ATS Pick: Elon +14.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Elon Phoenix at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- Computer Projection: Notre Dame by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Notre Dame (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: CSU Bakersfield +4.5 vs. FGCU
- Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: November 22
- Computer Projection: CSU Bakersfield by 6.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: FGCU (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Duke +1.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- Computer Projection: Duke by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- TV Channel: ESPN2
ATS Pick: William & Mary +15.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- Computer Projection: NC State by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: NC State (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Longwood +6.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. UAB Blazers
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- Computer Projection: Longwood by 3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
ATS Pick: UCF +3.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. UCF Knights
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- Computer Projection: UCF by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Nebraska +10.5 vs. Creighton
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- Computer Projection: Creighton by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Creighton (-10.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: Campbell +25.5 vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 20.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio State (-25.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- TV Channel: BTN
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.