Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 4

Published 5:23 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 4

The Atlanta Hawks (7-9), on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (6-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on FDSWI and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSWI and FDSSE
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum
  • Favorite:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Bucks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Bucks Hawks
111.3 Points Avg. 114.9
112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 119.6
47.6% Field Goal % 45.8%
36% Three Point % 34.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Bucks’ Top Players

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo contributes with 32.1 points per game while also adding 6.1 assists and 12.1 rebounds.
  • Damian Lillard is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.
  • AJ Green hits 2.4 threes per game to lead active Bucks.
  • Brook Lopez grabs 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (21.9 points per game) and assists (11.6 assists per game).
  • This season, Jalen Johnson has a statline of 19.1 points, 5.3 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.
  • Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/22 Pacers Home
11/23 Hornets Home
11/26 Heat Away
11/30 Wizards Home
12/3 Pistons Away
12/4 Hawks Home
12/6 Celtics Away
12/8 Nets Away
12/20 Cavaliers Away
12/21 Wizards Home
12/23 Bulls Away

Go see the Bucks or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/25 Mavericks Home
11/27 Cavaliers Away
11/29 Cavaliers Home
11/30 Hornets Away
12/2 Pelicans Home
12/4 Bucks Away
12/6 Lakers Home
12/8 Nuggets Home
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 21

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 21

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 21

NFL Week 12 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Week 12 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 21

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup