Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 4
Published 5:23 am Thursday, November 21, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (7-9), on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (6-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on FDSWI and FDSSE.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSWI and FDSSE
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Favorite: –
Bucks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Bucks
|Hawks
|111.3
|Points Avg.
|114.9
|112.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.6
|47.6%
|Field Goal %
|45.8%
|36%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
Bucks’ Top Players
- Giannis Antetokounmpo contributes with 32.1 points per game while also adding 6.1 assists and 12.1 rebounds.
- Damian Lillard is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.
- AJ Green hits 2.4 threes per game to lead active Bucks.
- Brook Lopez grabs 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (21.9 points per game) and assists (11.6 assists per game).
- This season, Jalen Johnson has a statline of 19.1 points, 5.3 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game.
Bucks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/22
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/23
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|11/30
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|12/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|12/4
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/6
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|12/8
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/20
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/4
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
