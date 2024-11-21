Bulls vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 22

Published 4:33 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

As they gear up to take on the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) on Friday, November 22 at United Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Bulls (6-10) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks’ injury report has one player on it.

The Bulls are coming off of a 122-106 loss to the Bucks in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Zach LaVine totaled 27 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Bulls.

The Hawks’ most recent outing was a 120-97 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday. Jalen Johnson’s team-leading 15 points paced the Hawks in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Patrick Williams PF Questionable Foot 9.9 5 2.3
Lonzo Ball PG Out Wrist 4.7 2.7 3.7

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: CHSN and FDSSE
