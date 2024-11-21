College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 22 Published 11:44 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

In one of the compelling matchups on the SEC college basketball schedule on Friday, the Pittsburgh Panthers and LSU Tigers square off at Colonial Hall — scroll down for our ATS predictions.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Pittsburgh -6.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. LSU Tigers

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Pittsburgh by 18.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Pittsburgh by 18.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Pittsburgh -6.5

Pittsburgh -6.5 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Southern Illinois +18 vs. Florida

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis at Florida Gators

Southern Illinois Salukis at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -18

Florida -18 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Jackson State +35.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Jackson State Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 31 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 31 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -35.5

Kentucky -35.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Missouri -19.5 vs. Pacific

Matchup: Pacific Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Pacific Tigers at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -19.5

Missouri -19.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Mississippi State -1.5 vs. SMU

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs

Mississippi State Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -1.5

Mississippi State -1.5 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Pick: Little Rock +21.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Little Rock Trojans at Arkansas Razorbacks

Little Rock Trojans at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 15.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 15.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -21.5

Arkansas -21.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.