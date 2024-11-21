Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 22
Published 8:23 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
The Chicago Bulls (6-10) host the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) after losing four home games in a row. The Hawks are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Bulls 120 – Hawks 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-4.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (242.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 236.4
- The Bulls’ .438 ATS win percentage (7-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .375 mark (6-10-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 14.3% of the time. That’s less often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (46.7%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2024-25, Atlanta does it more often (68.8% of the time) than Chicago (56.2%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Bulls are 6-9, while the Hawks are 3-4 as moneyline favorites.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ offense, which ranks 11th in the league with 114.9 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (119.6 points allowed per game).
- Atlanta is grabbing 44.8 boards per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 45.2 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).
- With 28.9 assists per game, the Hawks rank fourth-best in the league in the category.
- Atlanta ranks second-best in the NBA by forcing 16.2 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.8 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks rank 16th in the NBA with 12.5 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
Bulls Performance Insights
- On offense the Bulls are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.4 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (122.9 points conceded per game).
- Chicago is ninth in the league in rebounds per game (45.1) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).
- The Bulls are seventh in the NBA in assists (28.2 per game) in 2024-25.
- Chicago is 24th in the league in turnovers per game (15.5) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.6).
- Beyond the arc, the Bulls are third-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (16.1). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 37.7%.
