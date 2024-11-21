Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 22 Published 8:23 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (6-10) host the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) after losing four home games in a row. The Hawks are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction:

Bulls 120 – Hawks 116

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 1.5)

Bulls (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-4.0)

Bulls (-4.0) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 236.4

The Bulls’ .438 ATS win percentage (7-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .375 mark (6-10-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 14.3% of the time. That’s less often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (46.7%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2024-25, Atlanta does it more often (68.8% of the time) than Chicago (56.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Bulls are 6-9, while the Hawks are 3-4 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks 11th in the league with 114.9 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (119.6 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is grabbing 44.8 boards per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 45.2 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

With 28.9 assists per game, the Hawks rank fourth-best in the league in the category.

Atlanta ranks second-best in the NBA by forcing 16.2 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.8 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks rank 16th in the NBA with 12.5 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Bulls Performance Insights

On offense the Bulls are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.4 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (122.9 points conceded per game).

Chicago is ninth in the league in rebounds per game (45.1) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).

The Bulls are seventh in the NBA in assists (28.2 per game) in 2024-25.

Chicago is 24th in the league in turnovers per game (15.5) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.6).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are third-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (16.1). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 37.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.