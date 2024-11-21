How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21 Published 9:15 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court across six games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Vanderbilt Commodores squaring off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at TD Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Mercer Bears at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Syracuse Orange at Texas Longhorns

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at Nevada Wolf Pack

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

