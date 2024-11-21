How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22
Published 8:24 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
Friday’s college basketball schedule includes five games with SEC teams in play. Among those games is the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the UNLV Rebels.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s SEC Games
Little Rock Trojans at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Samford Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network X
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.