How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22 Published 8:24 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

Friday’s college basketball schedule includes five games with SEC teams in play. Among those games is the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the UNLV Rebels.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Little Rock Trojans at Missouri Tigers

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Samford Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network X

ACC Network X Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at UNLV Rebels

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)

Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

