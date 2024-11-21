How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21

Published 12:19 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Two games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Arkansas Razorbacks

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

