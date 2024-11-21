How to Watch Tennessee vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream – November 21 Published 11:12 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road contest with the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0), who have won three straight. It tips at 9:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot 44.0% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

Tennessee had a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 329th in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 29th.

Last year, the Volunteers averaged 78.8 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 59.8 the Cavaliers allowed.

When Tennessee scored more than 59.8 points last season, it went 24-6.

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers’ 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Last season, Virginia had a 21-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 38.9% from the field.

The Volunteers ranked 41st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cavaliers ranked 288th.

The Cavaliers put up only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (62.9) than the Volunteers allowed (67.4).

Virginia went 22-9 last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (80.6).

Defensively the Volunteers played better at home last year, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.

At home, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than in away games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (32.4%).

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Virginia averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 60.5 away.

The Cavaliers conceded 51.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.0 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Virginia knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.6%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2024 @ Louisville W 77-55 KFC Yum! Center 11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia – Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse – Thompson-Boling Arena

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2024 Campbell W 65-56 John Paul Jones Arena 11/11/2024 Coppin State W 62-45 John Paul Jones Arena 11/15/2024 Villanova W 70-60 CFG Bank Arena 11/21/2024 Tennessee – Baha Mar Convention Center 11/26/2024 Manhattan – John Paul Jones Arena 11/29/2024 Holy Cross – John Paul Jones Arena

