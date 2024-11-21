How to Watch Tennessee vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream – November 21
Published 11:12 am Thursday, November 21, 2024
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road contest with the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0), who have won three straight. It tips at 9:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot 44.0% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
- Tennessee had a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Cavaliers ranked 329th in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 29th.
- Last year, the Volunteers averaged 78.8 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 59.8 the Cavaliers allowed.
- When Tennessee scored more than 59.8 points last season, it went 24-6.
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers’ 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- Last season, Virginia had a 21-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Volunteers ranked 41st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cavaliers ranked 288th.
- The Cavaliers put up only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (62.9) than the Volunteers allowed (67.4).
- Virginia went 22-9 last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (80.6).
- Defensively the Volunteers played better at home last year, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.
- At home, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than in away games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (32.4%).
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Virginia averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 60.5 away.
- The Cavaliers conceded 51.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.0 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Virginia knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.6%) than at home (38.4%) as well.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|W 77-55
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|W 92-57
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|W 103-68
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2024
|Campbell
|W 65-56
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/11/2024
|Coppin State
|W 62-45
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/15/2024
|Villanova
|W 70-60
|CFG Bank Arena
|11/21/2024
|Tennessee
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2024
|Manhattan
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/29/2024
|Holy Cross
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena
