Published 11:12 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 21

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road contest with the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0), who have won three straight. It tips at 9:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers shot 44.0% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
  • Tennessee had a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers ranked 329th in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 29th.
  • Last year, the Volunteers averaged 78.8 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 59.8 the Cavaliers allowed.
  • When Tennessee scored more than 59.8 points last season, it went 24-6.

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers’ 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Last season, Virginia had a 21-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Volunteers ranked 41st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cavaliers ranked 288th.
  • The Cavaliers put up only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (62.9) than the Volunteers allowed (67.4).
  • Virginia went 22-9 last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (80.6).
  • Defensively the Volunteers played better at home last year, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.
  • At home, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than in away games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (32.4%).

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Virginia averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 60.5 away.
  • The Cavaliers conceded 51.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.0 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Virginia knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.6%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2024 @ Louisville W 77-55 KFC Yum! Center
11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/21/2024 Virginia Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse Thompson-Boling Arena

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2024 Campbell W 65-56 John Paul Jones Arena
11/11/2024 Coppin State W 62-45 John Paul Jones Arena
11/15/2024 Villanova W 70-60 CFG Bank Arena
11/21/2024 Tennessee Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2024 Manhattan John Paul Jones Arena
11/29/2024 Holy Cross John Paul Jones Arena

