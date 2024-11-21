How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22 Published 8:47 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (6-10) will host the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) after losing four straight home games.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 48.7% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at ninth.

The Hawks average 114.9 points per game, eight fewer points than the 122.9 the Bulls give up.

Atlanta has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.6% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

Chicago is 4-5 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.

The Bulls’ 115.4 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 119.6 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 119.6 points, Chicago is 5-2.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are averaging 116.9 points per game this season at home, which is 3.9 more points than they’re averaging in road games (113).

At home, Atlanta is surrendering 1.1 more points per game (120.1) than when playing on the road (119).

Looking at three-pointers, the Hawks have played worse when playing at home this season, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 12.6 per game and a 34.8% percentage when playing on the road.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls average 110.3 points per game at home, 8.1 fewer points than away (118.4). On defense they allow 124.2 per game, 2.1 more than on the road (122.1).

In 2024-25 Chicago is giving up 2.1 more points per game at home (124.2) than away (122.1).

At home the Bulls are collecting 27.3 assists per game, 1.4 less than on the road (28.7).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal

Bulls Injuries