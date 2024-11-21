How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published 8:47 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
The Chicago Bulls (6-10) will host the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) after losing four straight home games.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- In games Atlanta shoots higher than 48.7% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at ninth.
- The Hawks average 114.9 points per game, eight fewer points than the 122.9 the Bulls give up.
- Atlanta has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 122.9 points.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.6% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago is 4-5 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.
- The Bulls’ 115.4 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 119.6 the Hawks give up.
- When it scores more than 119.6 points, Chicago is 5-2.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are averaging 116.9 points per game this season at home, which is 3.9 more points than they’re averaging in road games (113).
- At home, Atlanta is surrendering 1.1 more points per game (120.1) than when playing on the road (119).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Hawks have played worse when playing at home this season, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 12.6 per game and a 34.8% percentage when playing on the road.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls average 110.3 points per game at home, 8.1 fewer points than away (118.4). On defense they allow 124.2 per game, 2.1 more than on the road (122.1).
- In 2024-25 Chicago is giving up 2.1 more points per game at home (124.2) than away (122.1).
- At home the Bulls are collecting 27.3 assists per game, 1.4 less than on the road (28.7).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out
|Wrist
|Patrick Williams
|Out
|Foot