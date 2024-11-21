How to Watch the NBA Today, November 22 Published 11:16 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has eight quality games on the docket. Among them is the Dallas Mavericks playing the Denver Nuggets.

Information on how to watch today’s NBA action is available for you.

Watch the NBA Today – November 22

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES

NBCS-PH and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

MNMT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: KATU and SCHN

KATU and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSIN

FDSWI and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and KFAA

ESPN, ALT, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC

NBCS-CA and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

