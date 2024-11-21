How to Watch the NBA Today, November 22
Published 11:16 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
Today’s NBA slate has eight quality games on the docket. Among them is the Dallas Mavericks playing the Denver Nuggets.
Information on how to watch today’s NBA action is available for you.
Watch the NBA Today – November 22
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
