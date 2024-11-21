How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22
Published 8:20 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
The Duke Blue Devils versus the Arizona Wildcats is one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that has a ranked team in play.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers at UCF Knights
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Southern Illinois Salukis at No. 21 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jackson State Tigers at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hofstra Pride at No. 7 Houston Cougars
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock Trojans at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Duke Blue Devils at No. 17 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
