How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Friday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Creighton Bluejays

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Lafayette Leopards at No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oregon State Beavers at No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at UNLV Rebels

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)

Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

