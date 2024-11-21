NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Bulls Picks for November 22 Published 10:34 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (6-10) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Friday’s game will assist you in placing an informed wager utilizing the best bets available.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Bulls Best Bets

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 1.5)

Atlanta has six wins in 16 games against the spread this season.

Chicago has covered the spread seven times in 16 games.

As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Hawks have one win ATS (1-6) this season.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Bulls are 7-8.

Pick OU:

Under (242.5)





In four of 16 games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have gone over 242.5 points.

The Bulls have played seven games this season that have gone over 242.5 combined points scored.

The average point total in Atlanta’s matchups this year is 232.1, 10.4 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Chicago has a 233.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.4 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Bulls are the league’s third-highest scoring team this season compared to the fourth-ranked Hawks.

This outing features the league’s 30th-ranked (Bulls) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Bulls (+100)

The Hawks have been favorites in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

The Bulls have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 3-4 when it’s favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

