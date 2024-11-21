NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 22 Published 10:17 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The NBA schedule today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Atlanta Hawks squaring off against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Delve into our betting guide for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 22

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: 76ers -5.5

76ers -5.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 5.3 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 5.3 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.4 total projected points)

Over (221.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES

NBCS-PH and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -15.5

Celtics -15.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 14.8 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 14.8 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (234 total projected points)

Over (234 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

MNMT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -10.5

Warriors -10.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 14.1 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 14.1 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)

Over (223.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Rockets -11.5

Rockets -11.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 14.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 14.2 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.7 total projected points)

Over (220.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: KATU and SCHN

KATU and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks -5.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5.5 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 5.5 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)

Over (228.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSIN

FDSWI and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Hawks -1.5

Hawks -1.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 4 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 4 points) Total: 245.5 points

245.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.4 total projected points)

Over (236.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets -4.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.2 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.2 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)

Over (228.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and KFAA

ESPN, ALT, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -2.5

Kings -2.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)

Over (223.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC

NBCS-CA and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

