Tennessee vs. UTEP Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 23 Published 8:46 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

Which team is going to win on Saturday, Nov. 23, when the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers and UTEP Miners square off at 1 p.m. ET? Our projection model sides with the Volunteers. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tennessee vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTEP (+40.5) Under (52.5) Tennessee 44, UTEP 4

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The Volunteers have four wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Tennessee is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 40.5-point favorites.

There have been four Volunteers games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

Tennessee games average 56 total points per game this season, 3.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

UTEP Betting Info (2024)

The Miners’ ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Four of the Miners’ 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

UTEP games this season have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 1.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

Volunteers vs. Miners 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 35.5 14.4 70 1.5 30 14.7 UTEP 19.2 29.7 18.5 23.5 11 27.3

