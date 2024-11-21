Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 12

Published 2:44 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12

The Houston Texans (7-4) host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 in matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium. Tennessee is a 7.5-point underdog. For this game, the over/under has been set at 40.5 points.

As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Texans, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Texans (-8) 40.5 -455 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Texans (-7.5) 40.5 -400 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Texans (-8) 40.5 -391 +310 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this season.
  • The Titans are winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Of 10 Tennessee games so far this year, five have hit the over.
  • So far this season, Houston has posted a 5-6-0 record against the spread.
  • The Texans have covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Houston games have gone over the point total on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Calvin Ridley 60.5 (-114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 32.5 (-114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 17.5 (-114)
Will Levis 192.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

Titans vs. Texans Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 12

Titans vs. Texans Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 12

Tennessee vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, and over/under - Nov. 23

Tennessee vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 23

Tennessee vs. UTEP Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Nov. 23

Tennessee vs. UTEP Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Nov. 23

NBA Best Bets: Warriors vs. Hawks Picks for November 20

NBA Best Bets: Warriors vs. Hawks Picks for November 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup