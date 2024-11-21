Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 12
Published 2:44 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
The Houston Texans (7-4) host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 in matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium. Tennessee is a 7.5-point underdog. For this game, the over/under has been set at 40.5 points.
As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Texans, take a look at their betting trends and insights.
Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texans (-8)
|40.5
|-455
|+340
|FanDuel
|Texans (-7.5)
|40.5
|-400
|+315
|Bet365
|Texans (-8)
|40.5
|-391
|+310
Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights
- Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this season.
- The Titans are winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.
- Of 10 Tennessee games so far this year, five have hit the over.
- So far this season, Houston has posted a 5-6-0 record against the spread.
- The Texans have covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Houston games have gone over the point total on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Calvin Ridley
|–
|–
|–
|–
|60.5 (-114)
|–
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|–
|–
|–
|–
|32.5 (-114)
|–
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|–
|–
|–
|–
|17.5 (-114)
|–
|Will Levis
|192.5 (-114)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Payouts above are for the “over” bet.
