Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 12 Published 2:44 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Houston Texans (7-4) host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 in matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium. Tennessee is a 7.5-point underdog. For this game, the over/under has been set at 40.5 points.

As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Texans, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Titans are winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

Of 10 Tennessee games so far this year, five have hit the over.

So far this season, Houston has posted a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

The Texans have covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Houston games have gone over the point total on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Calvin Ridley – – – – 60.5 (-114) – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – – – 32.5 (-114) – Chigoziem Okonkwo – – – – 17.5 (-114) – Will Levis 192.5 (-114) – – – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

