Titans vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 12

Published 3:21 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Star running back Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.

Before placing a player prop bet, keep reading for player props for the best contributors in this contest between the Texans and the Titans.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Calvin Ridley 60.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 32.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 17.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Will Levis 192.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Nico Collins 75.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Tank Dell 50.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
John Metchie 21.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Joe Mixon 87.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 17.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Dalton Schultz 24.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
C.J. Stroud 239.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

