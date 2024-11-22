Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, November 23
Published 7:23 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
The college basketball schedule on Saturday should provide some fireworks. Our computer model has recommended picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash taking on the Georgetown Hoyas at Imperial Arena.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +19.5 vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 6.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-19.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Cal Poly +19.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Marshall +19.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 9.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-19.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +20.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 12.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UNLV -11.5 vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: UNLV by 19 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNLV (-11.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Long Beach State -1.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Long Beach State Beach
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Long Beach State by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Long Beach State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stanford +1.5 vs. Santa Clara
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Santa Clara Broncos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Stanford by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Santa Clara (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tulsa +11.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Loyola Chicago by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: DePaul -15.5 vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: DePaul by 17.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: DePaul (-15.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Georgia Tech +8.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.