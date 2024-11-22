Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Texans Game – Week 12 Published 5:39 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

Check out best bets for when AFC South foes match up as the Houston Texans (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (2-8) square off on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at NRG Stadium.

Titans vs. Texans Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Texans winning by a considerably more robust margin (16.6 points). Take the Texans.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Texans’ implied win probability is 80.0%.

The Texans have put together a 7-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 87.5% of those games).

Houston has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won once.

This season, Tennessee has been at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texans (-7.5)

Texans (-7.5) The Texans are 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

Houston is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread in a game one time this year (1-9-0).

Tennessee has not covered the spread (0-3) when it is at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)

Over (40.5) These two teams average a combined 40.5 points per game (including the postseason), which equals the total set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.3 more points per game, 47.8 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s total of 40.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Texans’ 11 games with a set total.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Titans’ 10 games with a set total.

