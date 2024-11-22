How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

Published 5:19 am Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 22

SEC teams are on Friday’s college basketball schedule in nine games, including the Baylor Bears squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s SEC Games

Pittsburgh Panthers at LSU Tigers

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Seton Hall Pirates at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

Southern Illinois Salukis at No. 21 Florida Gators

Jackson State Tigers at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Pacific Tigers at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Little Rock Trojans at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU

No. 13 Baylor Bears at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network

