How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22 Published 5:19 am Friday, November 22, 2024

SEC teams are on Friday’s college basketball schedule in nine games, including the Baylor Bears squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Pittsburgh Panthers at LSU Tigers

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Seton Hall Pirates at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Southern Illinois Salukis at No. 21 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Jackson State Tigers at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Pacific Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Little Rock Trojans at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

No. 13 Baylor Bears at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

