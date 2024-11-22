How to Watch Tennessee vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream – November 22
Published 11:12 am Friday, November 22, 2024
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win run when they host the No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024. The Bears have taken four games in a row.
Tennessee vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 53.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Tennessee has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Bears are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 141st.
- The 83.2 points per game the Volunteers score are 8.4 more points than the Bears allow (74.8).
- Tennessee has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 33.8% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Baylor has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 33.8% from the field.
- The Bears are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 180th.
- The Bears average 31.2 more points per game (88.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (57.2).
- Baylor is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 83.2 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee averaged 82.6 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Volunteers were better in home games last year, surrendering 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 in road games.
- When playing at home, Tennessee made 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than away from home (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to away from home (32.4%).
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Baylor scored 86.9 points per game last season, 15.2 more than it averaged away (71.7).
- At home, the Bears allowed 68.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).
- At home, Baylor sunk 9.4 treys per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (7.3). Baylor’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.9%) than away (32.0%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|W 92-57
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|W 103-68
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|W 64-42
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2024
|Baylor
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2024
|Sam Houston
|W 104-67
|Foster Pavilion
|11/17/2024
|Tarleton State
|W 104-41
|Foster Pavilion
|11/21/2024
|St. John’s
|W 99-98
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2024
|Tennessee
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|New Orleans
|–
|Foster Pavilion
|12/4/2024
|@ UConn
|–
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
