How to Watch Tennessee vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream – November 22 Published 11:12 am Friday, November 22, 2024

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win run when they host the No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024. The Bears have taken four games in a row.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 53.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Bears allow to opponents.

Tennessee has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Bears are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 141st.

The 83.2 points per game the Volunteers score are 8.4 more points than the Bears allow (74.8).

Tennessee has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 33.8% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Baylor has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 33.8% from the field.

The Bears are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 180th.

The Bears average 31.2 more points per game (88.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (57.2).

Baylor is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 83.2 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee averaged 82.6 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Volunteers were better in home games last year, surrendering 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 in road games.

When playing at home, Tennessee made 1.2 more treys per game (9.3) than away from home (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to away from home (32.4%).

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Baylor scored 86.9 points per game last season, 15.2 more than it averaged away (71.7).

At home, the Bears allowed 68.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).

At home, Baylor sunk 9.4 treys per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (7.3). Baylor’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.9%) than away (32.0%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia W 64-42 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2024 Baylor – Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse – Thompson-Boling Arena

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2024 Sam Houston W 104-67 Foster Pavilion 11/17/2024 Tarleton State W 104-41 Foster Pavilion 11/21/2024 St. John’s W 99-98 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2024 Tennessee – Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 New Orleans – Foster Pavilion 12/4/2024 @ UConn – Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.