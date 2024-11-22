How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23

Published 8:18 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 23

Top-25 teams will be in action in four games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Marshall Thundering Herd squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET

Marshall Thundering Herd at No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

