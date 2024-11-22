How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23 Published 5:19 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

Top-25 teams will be in action across three games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish squaring off against the USC Trojans at Galen Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Baylor Bears at Southern Miss Eagles

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 3 USC Trojans

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: NBC

NBC

No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

