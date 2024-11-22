How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23

Published 5:19 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 23

Top-25 teams will be in action across three games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish squaring off against the USC Trojans at Galen Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Baylor Bears at Southern Miss Eagles

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 3 USC Trojans

No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels at Ball State Cardinals

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Where to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 24

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. UTEP on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 23

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - November 22

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 22

