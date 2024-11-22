November 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:17 am Friday, November 22, 2024
The Winnipeg Jets versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is a game to catch on a Friday NHL slate that includes a lot of thrilling contests.
Info on live coverage of Friday’s NHL play is available for you.
How to Watch November 22 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Winnipeg Jets @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Buffalo Sabres @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.