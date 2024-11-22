Tennessee vs. Baylor Basketball Tickets – Friday, November 22

Published 4:04 am Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) will play the Baylor Bears (4-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

Tennessee vs. Baylor Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Nassau, Bahamas
  • Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
  • Spread: Tennessee -4.5
  • Moneylines: Tennessee -196, Baylor +162
  • Total: 144.5
  Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee vs. Baylor 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Baylor
83.2 Points For 88.4
57.2 Points Against 74.8
53.4% Field Goal % 47.1%
33.8% Opponent Field Goal % 48.3%
40.2% Three Point % 39.1%
27.9% Opponent Three Point % 40.2%

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who averages 16.2 points per game.
  • Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 7.4 assists a game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the squad with 6.6 rebounds per matchup.
  • Lanier is the top three-point shooter for the Volunteers, connecting on 3.2 per game.
  • Tennessee’s steals leader is Jahmai Mashack, who averages 2.6 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 2.0 blocks a game.

Baylor’s Top Players

  • Norchad Omier holds the top Bears spot in two categories: scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounding (10.0 rebounds per game).
  • The Baylor leader in assists is Robert O. Wright III with 5.2 assists per game.
  • Jayden Nunn makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, averaging 2.8 treys per game.
  • VJ Edgecombe is a defensive force for Baylor, leading the team in both steals (2.4 per game) and blocks (1.8 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/21/2024 Virginia W 64-42 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2024 Baylor Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse Thompson-Boling Arena

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2024 Sam Houston W 104-67 Foster Pavilion
11/17/2024 Tarleton State W 104-41 Foster Pavilion
11/21/2024 St. John’s W 99-98 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2024 Tennessee Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 New Orleans Foster Pavilion
12/4/2024 @ UConn Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Tennessee vs. Baylor Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 22

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

November 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 22

