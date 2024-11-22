Tennessee vs. Baylor Basketball Tickets – Friday, November 22 Published 4:04 am Friday, November 22, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) will play the Baylor Bears (4-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

Tennessee vs. Baylor Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Spread: Tennessee -4.5

Tennessee -4.5 Moneylines: Tennessee -196, Baylor +162

Tennessee -196, Baylor +162 Total: 144.5

Tennessee vs. Baylor 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Baylor 83.2 Points For 88.4 57.2 Points Against 74.8 53.4% Field Goal % 47.1% 33.8% Opponent Field Goal % 48.3% 40.2% Three Point % 39.1% 27.9% Opponent Three Point % 40.2%

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who averages 16.2 points per game.

Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 7.4 assists a game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the squad with 6.6 rebounds per matchup.

Lanier is the top three-point shooter for the Volunteers, connecting on 3.2 per game.

Tennessee’s steals leader is Jahmai Mashack, who averages 2.6 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 2.0 blocks a game.

Baylor’s Top Players

Norchad Omier holds the top Bears spot in two categories: scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounding (10.0 rebounds per game).

The Baylor leader in assists is Robert O. Wright III with 5.2 assists per game.

Jayden Nunn makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, averaging 2.8 treys per game.

VJ Edgecombe is a defensive force for Baylor, leading the team in both steals (2.4 per game) and blocks (1.8 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

Baylor Schedule

