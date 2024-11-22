Tennessee vs. Baylor Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 22 Published 5:23 am Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday’s game features the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) and the No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-1) clashing at Baha Mar Convention Center (on November 22) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-72 win for Tennessee.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee is projected to cover the spread (4.5) versus Baylor. The two sides are projected to go over the 144.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Line: Tennessee -4.5

Tennessee -4.5 Point total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -192, Baylor +158

Tennessee vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 79, Baylor 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Baylor

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-4.5)

Tennessee (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)

Tennessee is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Baylor’s 3-2-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Volunteers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Bears’ games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 171.6 points per game, 27.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 26 points per game (scoring 83.2 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball while allowing 57.2 per outing to rank 16th in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential overall.

The 35.2 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 141st in college basketball, and are 12.8 more than the 22.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

Tennessee makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball) at a 40.2% rate (30th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

The Volunteers record 110.1 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball), while giving up 75.7 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 11.6 (168th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. They’re putting up 88.4 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and are allowing 74.8 per outing to rank 250th in college basketball.

Baylor wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. It grabs 35.4 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 29.2.

Baylor makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) at a 39.1% rate (46th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 per game its opponents make, at a 40.2% rate.

Baylor has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (204th in college basketball), 4.4 fewer than the 16.6 it forces (25th in college basketball).

