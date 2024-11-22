Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, November 23 Published 6:15 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

Top-25 teams will be in action across four games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles at Imperial Arena. Check out the piece below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 79, Georgia 71

Projected Favorite: Marquette by 7.9 points

Marquette by 7.9 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena TV Channel:

Live Stream:

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 81, Marshall 71

Projected Favorite: Purdue by 9.6 points

Purdue by 9.6 points Pick ATS: Marshall (+19.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Live Stream: B1G+

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 79, Georgia Tech 72

Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 6.9 points

Cincinnati by 6.9 points Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live Stream: ACC Network Extra

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 95, Maryland-Eastern Shore 62

Projected Favorite: Illinois by 32.2 points

Illinois by 32.2 points Pick ATS: Maryland-Eastern Shore (+33.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Live Stream: B1G+

