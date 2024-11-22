Where to Watch Tennessee vs. UTEP on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 23 Published 1:50 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

One of the best runners in college football will be featured when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) take on the UTEP Miners (2-8) on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch this game on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. UTEP Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 1,230 YDS / 21 TD / 123 YPG / 5.6 YPC

15 REC / 110 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.2 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 2,036 YDS (64.6%) / 11 TD / 4 INT

239 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 23.9 RUSH YPG Dont’e Thornton WR 20 REC / 505 YDS / 4 TD / 50.5 YPG DeSean Bishop RB 372 YDS / 3 TD / 46.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC James Pearce Jr. DL 24 TKL / 5 TFL / 5.5 SACK Will Brooks DB 37 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Joshua Josephs DL 26 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Arion Carter LB 42 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15 10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14 10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky W 28-18 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 33-14 11/16/2024 at Georgia L 31-17 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

UTEP Key Players

Name Position Stats Skyler Locklear QB 1,356 YDS (67%) / 9 TD / 5 INT

161 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 17.9 RUSH YPG Kenny Odom WR 37 REC / 662 YDS / 7 TD / 66.2 YPG Jevon Jackson RB 650 YDS / 2 TD / 65 YPG / 4.1 YPC

14 REC / 93 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 11.6 REC YPG Kam Thomas RB 27 YDS / 0 TD / 3 YPG / 2.1 YPC

42 REC / 422 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 46.9 REC YPG Kory Chapman DB 57 TKL / 8 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT Dorian Hopkins LB 63 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT Josiah Allen DB 45 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT Nate Dyman LB 55 TKL / 6 TFL / 0.5 SACK

UTEP Schedule