Where to Watch Tennessee vs. UTEP on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 23
Published 1:50 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
One of the best runners in college football will be featured when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) take on the UTEP Miners (2-8) on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Keep reading for all the details on how to watch this game on SEC Network+.
Email newsletter signup
Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.
Tennessee vs. UTEP Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|1,230 YDS / 21 TD / 123 YPG / 5.6 YPC
15 REC / 110 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.2 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|2,036 YDS (64.6%) / 11 TD / 4 INT
239 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 23.9 RUSH YPG
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|20 REC / 505 YDS / 4 TD / 50.5 YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|372 YDS / 3 TD / 46.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL
|24 TKL / 5 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Will Brooks
|DB
|37 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|26 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Arion Carter
|LB
|42 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|W 71-0
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|W 25-15
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|L 19-14
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|W 23-17
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|W 24-17
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|W 28-18
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|W 33-14
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|L 31-17
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.
UTEP Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Skyler Locklear
|QB
|1,356 YDS (67%) / 9 TD / 5 INT
161 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 17.9 RUSH YPG
|Kenny Odom
|WR
|37 REC / 662 YDS / 7 TD / 66.2 YPG
|Jevon Jackson
|RB
|650 YDS / 2 TD / 65 YPG / 4.1 YPC
14 REC / 93 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 11.6 REC YPG
|Kam Thomas
|RB
|27 YDS / 0 TD / 3 YPG / 2.1 YPC
42 REC / 422 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 46.9 REC YPG
|Kory Chapman
|DB
|57 TKL / 8 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
|Dorian Hopkins
|LB
|63 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
|Josiah Allen
|DB
|45 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
|Nate Dyman
|LB
|55 TKL / 6 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
UTEP Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|at Nebraska
|L 40-7
|9/7/2024
|vs. Southern Utah
|L 27-24
|9/14/2024
|at Liberty
|L 28-10
|9/21/2024
|at Colorado State
|L 27-17
|10/3/2024
|vs. Sam Houston
|L 41-21
|10/10/2024
|at Western Kentucky
|L 44-17
|10/16/2024
|vs. Florida International
|W 30-21
|10/22/2024
|at Louisiana Tech
|L 14-10
|11/2/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|L 20-13
|11/9/2024
|vs. Kennesaw State
|W 43-35
|11/23/2024
|at Tennessee
|–
|11/30/2024
|at New Mexico State
|–