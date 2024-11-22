Where to Watch Tennessee vs. UTEP on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 23

Published 1:50 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. UTEP on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 23

One of the best runners in college football will be featured when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) take on the UTEP Miners (2-8) on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch this game on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. UTEP Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 1,230 YDS / 21 TD / 123 YPG / 5.6 YPC
15 REC / 110 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.2 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 2,036 YDS (64.6%) / 11 TD / 4 INT
239 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 23.9 RUSH YPG
Dont’e Thornton WR 20 REC / 505 YDS / 4 TD / 50.5 YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 372 YDS / 3 TD / 46.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC
James Pearce Jr. DL 24 TKL / 5 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Will Brooks DB 37 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Joshua Josephs DL 26 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Arion Carter LB 42 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15
10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14
10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky W 28-18
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 33-14
11/16/2024 at Georgia L 31-17
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

UTEP Key Players

Name Position Stats
Skyler Locklear QB 1,356 YDS (67%) / 9 TD / 5 INT
161 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 17.9 RUSH YPG
Kenny Odom WR 37 REC / 662 YDS / 7 TD / 66.2 YPG
Jevon Jackson RB 650 YDS / 2 TD / 65 YPG / 4.1 YPC
14 REC / 93 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 11.6 REC YPG
Kam Thomas RB 27 YDS / 0 TD / 3 YPG / 2.1 YPC
42 REC / 422 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 46.9 REC YPG
Kory Chapman DB 57 TKL / 8 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
Dorian Hopkins LB 63 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
Josiah Allen DB 45 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
Nate Dyman LB 55 TKL / 6 TFL / 0.5 SACK

UTEP Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 at Nebraska L 40-7
9/7/2024 vs. Southern Utah L 27-24
9/14/2024 at Liberty L 28-10
9/21/2024 at Colorado State L 27-17
10/3/2024 vs. Sam Houston L 41-21
10/10/2024 at Western Kentucky L 44-17
10/16/2024 vs. Florida International W 30-21
10/22/2024 at Louisiana Tech L 14-10
11/2/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee L 20-13
11/9/2024 vs. Kennesaw State W 43-35
11/23/2024 at Tennessee
11/30/2024 at New Mexico State

