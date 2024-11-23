Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, November 24
Published 7:23 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
Sunday’s college basketball lineup includes top teams in play. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the South Dakota State Jackrabbits playing the Duquesne Dukes.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: South Dakota State -2.5 vs. Duquesne
- Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. Duquesne Dukes
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: South Dakota State by 17.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Dakota State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Kennesaw State +10.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kennesaw State Owls
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Kennesaw State by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rutgers (-10.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Portland +10.5 vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Princeton Tigers
- Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Portland by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Princeton (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
ATS Pick: Liberty +1.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Liberty Flames vs. Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Liberty by 9.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
ATS Pick: Maryland -5.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 16.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maryland (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
ATS Pick: Boston College -10.5 vs. Old Dominion
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Boston College Eagles
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Boston College by 18.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boston College (-10.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Grambling +18.5 vs. USC
- Matchup: Grambling Tigers at USC Trojans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: USC by 10.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: USC (-18.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Eastern Illinois +6.5 vs. Valparaiso
- Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Eastern Illinois by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Valparaiso (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Missouri State +8.5 vs. High Point
- Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. High Point Panthers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: High Point by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: High Point (-8.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Florida Atlantic -2.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- Computer Projection: Florida Atlantic by 8.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
