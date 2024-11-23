Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets on November 23 Published 5:43 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Kyle Connor will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Predators vs. Jets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 23

Saturday, November 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-129)

Predators (-129) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 20 8 7 15 Roman Josi 20 2 12 14 Ryan O’Reilly 20 3 8 11 Steven Stamkos 20 6 4 10 Jonathan Marchessault 20 3 7 10 Jets Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kyle Connor 20 13 13 26 Mark Scheifele 20 12 13 25 Nikolaj Ehlers 20 9 14 23 Joshua Morrissey 20 2 18 20 Neal Pionk 20 3 14 17

Predators vs. Jets Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 32nd in the league with 46 goals this season, an average of 2.3 per contest.

Nashville is ranked 22nd in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (64 total) in NHL action.

The Predators have the NHL’s 10th-best power-play conversion rate at 22.22%.

The Jets are the league’s top-scoring unit (84 total goals, 4.2 per game).

Winnipeg’s 47 total goals given up (only 2.4 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

The Jets have a league-best power-play conversion rate of 35.59%.

