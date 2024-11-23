Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets on November 23
Published 5:43 am Saturday, November 23, 2024
When the Nashville Predators play the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Kyle Connor will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.
Predators vs. Jets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-129)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|20
|8
|7
|15
|Roman Josi
|20
|2
|12
|14
|Ryan O’Reilly
|20
|3
|8
|11
|Steven Stamkos
|20
|6
|4
|10
|Jonathan Marchessault
|20
|3
|7
|10
|Jets Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kyle Connor
|20
|13
|13
|26
|Mark Scheifele
|20
|12
|13
|25
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|20
|9
|14
|23
|Joshua Morrissey
|20
|2
|18
|20
|Neal Pionk
|20
|3
|14
|17
Predators vs. Jets Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 32nd in the league with 46 goals this season, an average of 2.3 per contest.
- Nashville is ranked 22nd in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (64 total) in NHL action.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 10th-best power-play conversion rate at 22.22%.
- The Jets are the league’s top-scoring unit (84 total goals, 4.2 per game).
- Winnipeg’s 47 total goals given up (only 2.4 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Jets have a league-best power-play conversion rate of 35.59%.
