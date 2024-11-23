Hawks vs. Lakers Tickets Available – Friday, Dec. 6
Published 5:23 am Saturday, November 23, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (10-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 6, 2024. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, December 6, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Lakers 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Lakers
|115.4
|Points Avg.
|117.3
|120.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.2
|45.8%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|34.2%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game for the Hawks.
- Jalen Johnson contributes with 19.4 points, 5.3 assists and 10.4 rebounds per contest.
- Young makes 2.8 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
- Dyson Daniels records 3.2 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.
Lakers’ Top Players
- Anthony Davis has been among the team’s best in both scoring (31.3 points per game) and rebounding (11.2 rebounds per game) while adding 2.8 assists per contest.
- The Lakers have gotten 24 points, 9.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds out of LeBron James this season.
- Austin Reaves hits 2.7 threes per game.
- Davis’ 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game are vital to the Lakers’ defensive effort.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/4
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
Lakers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/27
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|12/1
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|12/4
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|12/6
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/8
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|12/25
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
