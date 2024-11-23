Hawks vs. Lakers Tickets Available – Friday, Dec. 6 Published 5:23 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (10-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 6, 2024. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Lakers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Lakers 115.4 Points Avg. 117.3 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 116.2 45.8% Field Goal % 48.4% 34.2% Three Point % 37.6%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game for the Hawks.

Jalen Johnson contributes with 19.4 points, 5.3 assists and 10.4 rebounds per contest.

Young makes 2.8 threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Dyson Daniels records 3.2 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.

Lakers’ Top Players

Anthony Davis has been among the team’s best in both scoring (31.3 points per game) and rebounding (11.2 rebounds per game) while adding 2.8 assists per contest.

The Lakers have gotten 24 points, 9.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds out of LeBron James this season.

Austin Reaves hits 2.7 threes per game.

Davis’ 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game are vital to the Lakers’ defensive effort.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home – 12/4 Bucks – Away – 12/6 Lakers – Home – 12/8 Nuggets – Home – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home –

Lakers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/27 Spurs – Away – 11/29 Thunder – Home – 12/1 Jazz – Away – 12/2 Timberwolves – Away – 12/4 Heat – Away – 12/6 Hawks – Away – 12/8 Trail Blazers – Home – 12/19 Kings – Away – 12/21 Kings – Away – 12/23 Pistons – Home – 12/25 Warriors – Away –

