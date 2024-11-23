How to Pick the Predators vs. Jets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 23
Published 12:36 am Saturday, November 23, 2024
The game between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday has a variety of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.
Predators vs. Jets Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.1 goals)
- This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6-goal over/under nine times.
- This season, 11 of Winnipeg’s games have featured more than 6 goals.
- These two teams combine for 6.5 goals per game, 0.5 more than the over/under for this contest.
- These two teams concede a combined 5.6 goals per game, 0.4 less than this one’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -127
- In the 13 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 6-7 in those games.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -127 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).
- The Predators have a 55.9% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.
Jets Moneyline: +107
- In five games as the underdog on the moneyline, Winnipeg has achieved the upset twice.
- The Jets have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +107 or longer (in three chances).
- Winnipeg’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 48.3% to win this contest.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 15 points in 20 games.
- Having scored two goals and adding 12 assists, Roman Josi is excelling for Nashville through 20 games.
- With 11 points through 20 games (three goals and eight assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.
- Across 16 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 5-9-2. During those games, he’s allowed 40 goals while recording 434 saves.
Jets Points Leaders
- Kyle Connor’s 13 goals and 13 assists in 20 contests give him 26 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Mark Scheifele has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 25 points, thanks to 12 goals and 13 assists.
- Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) this season.
- Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck is 14-2-0 this season, amassing 415 saves and allowing 34 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .924 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|L 2-0
|Away
|-125
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|W 5-3
|Away
|-119
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|L 3-0
|Away
|-142
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|–
|Home
|-127
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|–
|Away
|–
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
Jets’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/16/2024
|Panthers
|L 5-0
|Away
|+116
|11/19/2024
|Panthers
|W 6-3
|Home
|-121
|11/22/2024
|Penguins
|W 4-1
|Away
|-192
|11/23/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+107
|11/25/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
|11/27/2024
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29/2024
|Golden Knights
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. Winnipeg Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
