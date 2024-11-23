How to Pick the Predators vs. Jets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 23 Published 12:36 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday has a variety of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Predators vs. Jets Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6-goal over/under nine times.

This season, 11 of Winnipeg’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

These two teams combine for 6.5 goals per game, 0.5 more than the over/under for this contest.

These two teams concede a combined 5.6 goals per game, 0.4 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -127

In the 13 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 6-7 in those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -127 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

The Predators have a 55.9% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Jets Moneyline: +107

In five games as the underdog on the moneyline, Winnipeg has achieved the upset twice.

The Jets have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +107 or longer (in three chances).

Winnipeg’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 48.3% to win this contest.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 15 points in 20 games.

Having scored two goals and adding 12 assists, Roman Josi is excelling for Nashville through 20 games.

With 11 points through 20 games (three goals and eight assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.

Across 16 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 5-9-2. During those games, he’s allowed 40 goals while recording 434 saves.

Jets Points Leaders

Kyle Connor’s 13 goals and 13 assists in 20 contests give him 26 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Mark Scheifele has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 25 points, thanks to 12 goals and 13 assists.

Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) this season.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck is 14-2-0 this season, amassing 415 saves and allowing 34 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .924 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/15/2024 Flames L 2-0 Away -125 11/17/2024 Canucks W 5-3 Away -119 11/20/2024 Kraken L 3-0 Away -142 11/23/2024 Jets – Home -127 11/25/2024 Devils – Away – 11/27/2024 Flyers – Home – 11/29/2024 Lightning – Home –

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/16/2024 Panthers L 5-0 Away +116 11/19/2024 Panthers W 6-3 Home -121 11/22/2024 Penguins W 4-1 Away -192 11/23/2024 Predators – Away +107 11/25/2024 Wild – Away – 11/27/2024 Kings – Away – 11/29/2024 Golden Knights – Away –

Nashville vs. Winnipeg Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

