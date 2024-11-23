How to Pick the Predators vs. Jets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 23

Published 12:36 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday has a variety of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Predators vs. Jets Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

  • This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6-goal over/under nine times.
  • This season, 11 of Winnipeg’s games have featured more than 6 goals.
  • These two teams combine for 6.5 goals per game, 0.5 more than the over/under for this contest.
  • These two teams concede a combined 5.6 goals per game, 0.4 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -127

  • In the 13 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 6-7 in those games.
  • When it has played with moneyline odds of -127 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).
  • The Predators have a 55.9% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Jets Moneyline: +107

  • In five games as the underdog on the moneyline, Winnipeg has achieved the upset twice.
  • The Jets have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +107 or longer (in three chances).
  • Winnipeg’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 48.3% to win this contest.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 15 points in 20 games.
  • Having scored two goals and adding 12 assists, Roman Josi is excelling for Nashville through 20 games.
  • With 11 points through 20 games (three goals and eight assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.
  • Across 16 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 5-9-2. During those games, he’s allowed 40 goals while recording 434 saves.

Jets Points Leaders

  • Kyle Connor’s 13 goals and 13 assists in 20 contests give him 26 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
  • Mark Scheifele has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 25 points, thanks to 12 goals and 13 assists.
  • Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) this season.
  • Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck is 14-2-0 this season, amassing 415 saves and allowing 34 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .924 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/15/2024 Flames L 2-0 Away -125
11/17/2024 Canucks W 5-3 Away -119
11/20/2024 Kraken L 3-0 Away -142
11/23/2024 Jets Home -127
11/25/2024 Devils Away
11/27/2024 Flyers Home
11/29/2024 Lightning Home

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/16/2024 Panthers L 5-0 Away +116
11/19/2024 Panthers W 6-3 Home -121
11/22/2024 Penguins W 4-1 Away -192
11/23/2024 Predators Away +107
11/25/2024 Wild Away
11/27/2024 Kings Away
11/29/2024 Golden Knights Away

Nashville vs. Winnipeg Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

